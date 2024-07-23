Staff raise concerns with Forestry Minister

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Fisheries and Forests, Alitia Bainivalu, highlights the value of firsthand experience and knowledge of operations in the field after completing a three-day tour of the Northern Division.

Bainivalu assured the upgrading of office spaces and housing for staff members which was common concern raised during the tour.

The Minister assured swift action and acknowledged the importance of these concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainivalu emphasized on the ambitious reforestation initiative, which aims to plant 30 million trees, as a national priority.

She says that reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change involves more than just this effort and acknowledge the Ministry of Forestry for their proactive efforts in reforestation efforts and combating deforestation.

Bainivalu states that forests play a vital role in Fiji’s ecosystem, and their preservation is crucial for environmental sustainability and national well-being.