Stabbing victim passes away

Lautoka Hospital

A 35-year-old carpenter from Saweni, Lautoka, who was allegedly stabbed earlier this week, has passed away.

The incident occurred on Thursday night.

Police confirm that the victim was stabbed by an unknown person who fled in a vehicle.

The victim was admitted in critical condition to the Lautoka Hospital’s ICU Unit.

He passed away this morning.

Police say they are yet to identify and apprehend the suspect.

The investigation continues.