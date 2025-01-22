Simamora backs FCS as Pacific Hub

FCS Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa (left), Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji Dupito Simamora [Source: FCS]

Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji, Dupito Simamora, has expressed a strong interest in helping the Fiji Corrections Service become a regional hub for corrections in the Pacific.

He made these remarks during his visit to the FCS national headquarters yesterday, where he met with Corrections Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa to discuss ongoing issues between the two countries related to corrections and rehabilitation efforts.

This visit marks a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Fiji and In donesia, particularly in advancing effective correctional practices.

The discussions focused on drafting a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would address bilateral interests, including staff training, rehabilitation programs, and capacity building, pending Cabinet approval.

Dr. Nakarawa stated that Simamora’s visit was an eye-opening experience that provided valuable insights into innovative correctional practices and succession planning within the Indonesian system.

As a result, the Commissioner expressed a strong interest in implementing a similar succession plan for officer training, aimed at enhancing the professional development of FCS personnel.

During the visit, the Commissioner also presented a plaque to Ambassador Simamora as a token of appreciation for Indonesia’s ongoing support in strengthening the capabilities of the FCS.