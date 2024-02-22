Significant rainfall recorded, heavy rain warning remains

Buabua Rd [Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

A significant amount of rainfall was recorded in the northwestern Viti Levu earlier today.

Fiji Metrological Services says Tavua, Yaqara and Lautoka registered, 80 mm, 79 mm and 40 mm of rainfall in 12 hours until 1 pm today.

It says there have been reports of flash flooding in parts of Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning remains in force for all flash flood-prone areas, small streams and low-lying areas in Vanua Levu, Viti Levu, Taveuni and Ovalau.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, the western, interior and northern parts of Viti Levu, Northern Division, and Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

An active trough of low pressure associated with a tropical disturbance, TD05F, continues to affect parts of the Fiji group and the associated convergence zone with rain and showers is expected to affect the country for the next few days.