Several roads closed

Toge Rd, Ba. Toge Crossing (Nacaci) underwater and closed to traffic [Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

The Fiji Roads Authority has received numerous reports detailing widespread surface flooding along the Kings Road, stretching from Lautoka to Ba.

The public is strongly urged to exercise heightened vigilance and approach driving with extreme caution in the affected areas.

Several road closures have been implemented including:

• Marinitawa Road in Ba, specifically the first crossing which is submerged and inaccessible to all traffic.

• Narara Road in Rakiraki with the closure of the one crossing to all vehicles.

• Toge Road in Ba, particularly the Toge Crossing (Nacaci) is underwater and shut off to traffic.

• Yaladro Road in Tavua is closed for all traffic due to submersion.

• Nadarivatu Road in Tavua, specifically Balata Flat is underwater and inaccessible to all vehicles.

• Mataniwai Road in Tavua is closed for all traffic due to flooding.

• Drasa Dam Road at CH810m in Lautoka is flooded and restricted to 4×4 vehicles only.

• Vakabuli Paipai Road’s 1st Crossing in Lautoka is flooded and off-limits to all traffic.

• Buabua Road’s 1st Crossing in Lautoka is flooded and closed for all traffic.

• Buabua Road from CH00 to 250m in Lautoka is flooded and accessible only to 4×4 vehicles.

Motorists are advised to stay informed and adhere to road closure notices as the situation unfolds. The Fiji Roads Authority continues to monitor and respond to the situations.