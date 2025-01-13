Seven of 35 witnesses heard, extension sought

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, Barbara Malimali

The Commission of Inquiry regarding the validity of Barbara Malimali’s appointment as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is far from over.

Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis says so far all witnesses have been highly professional throughout the process.

He says that only seven of the 35 witnesses have given evidence, and it is taking long to interview and cross-examine them.

Article continues after advertisement

Justice Lewis says that because witnesses are facing serious questions, they will be writing to the president for an extension.

He says that once the interviews are completed, they will have to put together a report, and it is expected to take about a month.

The result of the inquiry can be expected by the end of next month.

The COI is continuing this afternoon with witnesses from the FICAC giving evidence.

The initial timetable has also changed as interviews have taken longer for some witnesses.