Seven contestants to vie for Sugar Festival crown

After a three-year pause, the highly anticipated Vodafone Sugar Festival is set to make a comeback with a renewed sense of purpose and community involvement.

The festival, which has been a cherished tradition for over six decades, will take place under the theme of “Lending a Hand to the Needy,” emphasizing the importance of compassion and social responsibility.

This year, seven queen contestants will compete for the prestigious Vodafone Sugar Festival Crown, and in an exciting development, the festival will also introduce categories for Princess and Kings.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the official launch of the festival, Vodafone representative Nilesh Singh expresses the significance of the chosen theme and emphasizes that it serves as a powerful reminder of the shared responsibility that all members of the community have in making a positive impact on the lives of those who are less fortunate.

Singh highlights that the festival is not just about entertainment but also a means to uplift the community and provide support to those in need.

Sugar Festival Foundation President Pushp Raj says over the past six decades, the Vodafone Sugar Festival has evolved to become much more than a traditional celebration.

Raj says it’s about the community’s collective strength coming together to create a brighter future for all.

The Vodafone Sugar Festival 2023 is set to commence next Saturday.