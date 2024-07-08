Seruiratu explains cross bench dynamics

Inia Seruiratu

The Opposition Members of Parliament are now independent and are free to make their own choices.

However, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says people need to understand how the cross benches work.

Seruiratu says that the MPs showing support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will remain independent, but their votes will be flexible.

“They remain independent, but their votes are flexible. Based on the lobbying from the other parties and the issues that are before the parliament, their votes are tradeable.”

Seruiratu will be handing his letter to Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu tomorrow to indicate how he wishes to serve during the remaining term of parliament.

He confirms that he will continue to serve as an independent candidate.