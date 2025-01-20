Seruiratu announces plans to form new political party

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu this hour has announced plans for the formation of a new political party to contest the 2026 National Elections.

Seruiratu adds that Fiji needs better leadership and that is what the new party intends to provide.

He says the new party will be geared towards delivering equality, democracy, and transparency for all Fijians.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Seruiratu says they have learnt from the shortcomings of the FijiFirst Party and the current administration and will ensure they deliver the best possible service to the Fijian people.

Notable figures in the proposed new party include Jone Usamate, Virendra Lal, Parveen Bala, Sachida Nand and Alvick Maharaj.

He says they will now moblise resources to see that their party gets registered.