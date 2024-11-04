SCC hoists red-flag on overtime for workers

The Suva City Council has hoisted a red flag on overtime for workers as it has been identified through their audit that it would range from $ 1.5 million to $2m annually.

It was revealed by SCC Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa in response to a question on misappropriation of funds at the hearing of SCC’s Annual Reports 2016-2018 with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs today.

Boseiwaqa says they have identified that in their Health and Works Depot Section, one of them incurred over $240,000 from August 2023 to June 2024.

“What has been found in just one section, one section, depot, there are two depots. One is work and the other one is health. One of them incurred about $240,000 plus in the last fiscal year up to June when it’s analyzed.”



SCC Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa

Boseiwaqa says they are trying to implement measures to control overtime for workers, as it is one of the Special Administrators’ responsibilities to ensure that funds are utilized and managed well.

He says they have also identified a lot of encashment of leave for workers, from annual leave to long-service leave, which has to be audited as it is another area that they have to clean and clear up.

Boseiwaqa says they are determined to achieve their goal, and they will not allow their challenges to stop them from ensuring a safe and secure city.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, a few workers expressed grievances on the halt in payment of their overtime with the Fiji Trades Union Congress, calling for the administration to step-down or consider a strike, after which it their overtime was approved for release by SCC

FBC News, however, understands that the issue still lingers between the workers and SCC.