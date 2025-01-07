SCC clarifies stall demolition issue

The Suva City Council remains dedicated to balancing urban development with the welfare of its stakeholders.

In response to recent media reports, SCC Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says that they wishes to clarify the situation regarding the stall removals and the proactive measures taken to support the affected vendors.

He adds that the 13 vendors and 24 stalls will be relocated as part of these essential upgrades.

The Council Chair says that over the past few months, the Council has been actively engaged with stall holders by issuing reminder notices and collaborating closely to identify suitable alternative locations for their businesses.

Boseiwaqa states that these efforts have ensured the relocation process is smooth, and in full compliance with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) standards while facilitating the necessary infrastructure improvements.

He says that as part of the Council’s ambitious Bridge to Bridge project, SCC has taken necessary steps to relocate stallholders from the MPI Carpark to the Suva Municipal Market.

Boseiwaqa has reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to minimizing disruptions to vendors’ livelihoods.

He says that they signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the stall owners after thorough consultations last month and we were pleased that the feedback from the vendors has been largely positive.

The Chair says that it is saddening to hear that some have reverted to the media, given the lengths the Council has gone to provide alternative options for them.

The SCC says that to ensure the upgrades proceeds smoothly and minimize inconvenience to daily commuters, temporary road closures will be implemented between 8:00 PM and 5:00 AM to avoid disruptions during peak traffic hours.

Boseiwaqa states that these upgrades are essential for enhancing the City while creating a more reliable and efficient urban environment for all.