Sayed-Khaiyum’s bail variation application ruling on Wednesday

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

State counsel Nancy Tikoisuva today alleged that the document presented by former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is concocted and alleged that he has no intention of returning to Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum continued to give evidence in the Suva Magistrates Court on a hearing on his application for bail variation.

Sayed-Khaiyum has made a bail variation and intends to travel to Singapore again for his medical review and treatment and his intended travel is between 14th June and 1st July.

State counsel Tikoisuva this afternoon cross examined the former AG questioning whether he can be treated locally since he had been in the government for 16 years and has knowledge about the local health sector.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum stated that many procedures are not available in the country such as robotic surgery and his current condition doesn’t cater for local treatment.

She also put to him that he could have gone to CWM emergency department to be medically evacuated, however, the former AG said that even for that he would have still needed to make an application to the court.

The authenticity of the document was also questioned in court and during re-examination it was revealed that no verification was carried out by Inspector Suliasi Dulaki on the documents presented by Sayed-Khaiyum of his medical records.

Inspector Dulaki also took the stand today and stated that he had conducted an inquiry and a search on Sayed-Khaiyum’s property, business along with an immigration search.

He also stated that he was not able to get any details of Sayed-Khaiyum’s travel to any other country.

During re-examination Inspector Dulaki admitted that he had put in his affidavit that Sayed-Khaiyum was at flight risk and highly likely he will not return to Fiji and that the bail variation application be dismissed.

Earlier during the day it was revealed that changes were made on Sayed-Khaiyum’s immigration arrival card, which stated that he was away for a month and had gone to Bangladeshi for business.

The arrival card also shows that Sayed-Khaiyum’s reason to be back in Fiji is business related and that he intends to return to Bangladesh on November 3rd, 2024.

This was strongly denied by the former AG.

Suva magistrate Yogesh Prasad questioned Dulaki on the time frame when Sayed-Khaiyum was in Bangladesh to which he responded that the information was provided by Immigration officials.

The Suva Magistrate will rule on the bail variation application this Wednesday.

In this matter Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without requisite approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

Meanwhile former Fijian Broadcasting former Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was told to leave the courtroom by Magistrate Yogesh Prasad after he burst out laughing on a question by Nancy Tikoisuva.