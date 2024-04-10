Savura water intakes are blocked and flooded

[Source: WAF/ Facebook]

Due to the heavy rainfall experienced yesterday afternoon, the Savura raw water intake is flooded and blocked, reducing inflow into the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant from 75MLD to 40MLD.

The service reservoir levels have been impacted, leading to anticipated water disruptions.

The Water Authority of Fiji urges customers in the affected areas to store water and harvest rainwater as an alternative.

Article continues after advertisement

Affected areas include Tamavua WTP Reservoir, Namadi Heights, Princes Road, Samabula area, Bureta Street, Rewa Street, Ratu Sukuna Road, Nailuva, Delainavesi, elevated areas in Lami, Panoramic, Waiqanake, and Togalevu.

Additionally, residents near the Nagatugatu Reservoir in Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, and Nagatugatu are also expected to be affected.

The Tacirua Reservoir will impact Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch Street, and customers along Princes Road.

Other affected areas include Dokanisuvavou Reservoir, Vunuleba Settlement, Colo-i-Suva Reservoir, Naisogo, Colo-i-Suva Crest Chicken, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, and Naitaqiri Nillgrey.

WAF divers will commence diving operations as soon as it is safe to clear any blockages.