Samples still in the lab for analysis

The Suva Harbor Foundation had subcontracted the institute of Applied Science from the University of the South Pacific to carry out water quality sampling and sedimentation tests along the Tamavua-i-Wai River.

This is to determine the source of pollution in Suva Harbor, which is one of the food sources for the people living from Vanua O Navakavu up to Laucala Bay.

Institute of Applied Science Project Manager for Environment, Teddy Fong, says it has been an ongoing project and they are still awaiting the result.

Article continues after advertisement

“For now, it’s in very early stages, with the water quality and sedimentation samples that we collected. They are still in the lab, still in the process, and this will be handed over to the Suva Harbor Foundation, and it will be up to them to release the results.”



Institute of Applied Science Project Manager for Environment, Teddy Fong.

He says there are plans to be carried out on other rivers that spill out to the Suva Harbor, which include the Lami River, Vatuwaqa River, Kalabu River, and other water systems draining out to the Suva Lagoon.