RPW invests $12M in water and sanitation projects

Rotary Pacific Water for Life has implemented a surface water supply and water treatment system, as well as a sanitation project for Lekutu Levu and Suweni villagers.

This was highlighted by Reanu Ramani, a member of the Rotary Pacific Water Board of Directors, who states that the organization has invested approximately $12 million into these projects.

She adds that they are working closely with their donor partners, and the collective support has been crucial in enabling them to install a surface water supply system, establish water treatment facilities, and enhance sanitation infrastructure within these communities.

“The key components of the project include the construction of a fully developed dam, a slow sand filtration system, a biological treatment system to ensure the water is thoroughly purified, and a transmission line to transport water from the source to the filtration systems.”



Riyanu notes that the people of Lekutu Levu village have benefited from WASH training, which has improved their understanding of water, sanitation, and hygiene practices.



She emphasizes that one of their key focuses is the well-being of women and girls, who are often responsible for water collection and family hygiene management.

As part of this initiative, they will deliver menstrual hygiene awareness training to empower women and girls with the knowledge and resources needed to manage this aspect of their lives with dignity and hygiene.