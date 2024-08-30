Rotuma Airport runway upgrade completed

[Photo: Supplied]

The upgrade of the runway pavement at Rotuma Airport has been completed ahead of schedule.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says their project team recently visited the island to witness the project’s completion and the official handover by contractors Flame Tree Development (Fiji) Pte Ltd.

Nawari says that the project, which took place over two weeks, did not affect bi-weekly flight operations.

He acknowledges the Rotuma Island Council, the seven chiefs, and traditional owners who were present for the project’s completion.

The project included landslip remediation, runway shoulder resealing, and fence upgrades.

Earlier this year, Fiji Airports announced a $10 million investment for runway pavement maintenance at five of its 14 outer island stations: Labasa, Rotuma, Savusavu, Lakeba, and Matei (Taveuni).

Nawari adds that this is part of ongoing maintenance, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining government-owned outer island airports.

Fiji Airports will continue negotiating with the government for additional funding to further enhance facilities at outer island airports and Nausori.

The Chief Executive states that the scheduled maintenance at the five airports is fully funded by Fiji Airports.

Rotuma Airport is one of the 14 Fijian government-owned airports managed by Fiji Airports.