Rokovada is new PSC Chair

Luke Rokovada has been named the new chair of the Public Service Commission and says the immediate action will be re-looking at civil servant contracts.

Rokovada was today announced as the new chair after a meeting of the PSC Board in Suva.

Last week the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC) had sent a list of nominees including sitting board members to the President’s office for endorsement.

Rokovada says the board today decided on several issues that they need to immediately deal with.

“We made decisions on several things, which will be subject to media release straight after this. I think principally it’s the retirement age being increased to 60 from 55, and the permanent appointments of civil servants. The only people on contracts now will be Permanent Secretaries.”

Apart from Rokovada, the others in the meeting today were members, Avi Raju, Mereseini Baleilevuka, Nesbitt Hazelman, Mahmood Khan and Vilitati Mataitini.