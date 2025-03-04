Roadside stall owners in Nasinu warned

[File Photo]

The Nasinu Town Council has announced stringent enforcement measures against the sale of drugs and alcohol at roadside stalls.

Executive Chair Felix Magnus warns that stall owners found violating these regulations will face severe consequences, including the demolition of their stalls and referral to law enforcement.

Magnus is encouraging the public to report any suspected illegal activity through their online platform.

