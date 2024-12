𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝟐𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

[Source: FRA]

Several roads with low-level crossings in the Western Division are currently closed due to flooding. Please exercise extreme caution when travelling on these roads, as there may be roadway washouts and debris.

๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐›๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐š ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐š๐ค๐ข๐ซ๐š๐ค๐ข ๐ญ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง. ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Š๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ, ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ž๐ง๐ฌ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฌ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐š๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐›๐ฅ๐ž.

๐‚๐ฅ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ

– Emuri Road, Sigatoka

– Ciri Road, Sigatoka

– Nabaka Road, Sigatoka

– Nasau Road, Sigatoka

– Kavanagasau Road, Sigatoka

– Wailoko Road, Nadi (Junction)

– Mate Road, Nadi

– Narendra Singh Road, Nadi (1st Crossing)

– Keolaiya Road, Nadi (1st Crossing)

– Vaivai Road, Lautoka (1st Crossing)

– Saru Back Road, Lautoka

– Navula Road, Lautoka

– Vuda Back Road, Lautoka (2nd Bridge & 1st Crossing)

– Drasa Dam Road, Lautoka

– Vakabuli Paipai Road, Lautoka

– Nacilau Road, Lautoka (1st Cross Culvert)

– Buabua Road, Lautoka (Junction)

– Matawalu Road, Lautoka (2nd & 3rd Crossing)

– Varadoli Cemetery Crossing, Ba

– Veisaru Road, Ba (1st Timber Bridge)

– Vunisamaloa Road, Ba

– Vunisamaloa Flat

– Votua Road, Ba

– Maururu Road, Ba

– Nadhari Road, Ba

– Moto Road, Ba

– Sorokoba Road, Ba

– Moto Road, Ba

– Toge Road, Ba

– Koula Road, Ba

– Namosau, Ba – Bridge

– Rarawai Road, Ba – Bridge

– Matacawa Road, Tavua (1st Crossing)

– Dramasi Road, Tavua (1st Crossing)

– Naseyani Road, Tavua

– Vitivanua Crossing No.1

– Yaladro Road, Tavua

– Qalela Road, Tavua (1st Crossing)

– Kings Road, Tavua. Closed between Shop and Save to Yaladro Junction

– Nadarivatu Road, Tavua

– Balata Road, Tavua- Narara Road, Rakiraki (1st & 2nd Crossing)

– Vitiri Road, Rakiraki

– Dreketi Road, Rakiraki

– Vunikavikaloa Road, Rakiraki

– Namunamu Road, Rakiraki

– Nakorotubu Road, Rakiraki

– Korotale Road, Rakiraki

– Barotu Road, Rakiraki

– Rakiraki Town

– Kings Road, Rakiraki (Vunitogoloa Bridge)

– Rakiraki Access Road

– Kavanagasau Road, Sigatoka

– Nasaucoko Road, Sigatoka

– Bukuya Road, Sigatoka

– Wauosi Road, Sigatoka

– Dawasamu Road (Naqiri Crossing)

– Dawasamu Road (Qelekuro Crossing)

– Colata Coco Crossing (Korovou)

– Waisa Crossing (Nasaibitu Road)

๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ง ๐ญ๐จ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ

– Namosau Bridge, Ba

– Lubulubu Road, Tavua (1st Crossing)

– Vatukacevaceva Road, Rakiraki (1st & 4th Crossing

– Open to 4×4 vehicles)- Dawa Lawaki Road, Rakiraki

– Nausori Road, Rakiraki (Open to 4×4 vehicles)

– Kabisi Loop Road, Sigatoka

– Lomawai Road, Sigatoka

– Ciri Road, Sigatoka (Cross Culvert – Open to 4×4 vehicles)

– Nadromai Road, Sigatoka (2nd Crossing)

– Valley Road, Sigatoka (Culvert Crossing – Open to 4×4 vehicles)

– Nadromai Road, Sigatoka (1st Crossing – Open to 4×4 vehicles)

– Uluisila Rd, Sigatoka (Approach washout – Open to 4×4 vehicles)

The FRA will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as needed. Stay safe and drive responsibly.