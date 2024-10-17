Ro Filipe urges action at GGG Week ahead of COP29

[Photo: Supplied]

Minister for Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, stresses the urgent need for decisive climate action as the world prepares for COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the Global Green Growth Week 2024 in South Korea, Ro Filipe highlights the importance of negotiating a new collective quantified goal for climate finance, crucial for addressing the ongoing climate crisis.

Upon highlighting the findings from last year’s Global Stock take at COP28, Ro Filipe says that current efforts are insufficient to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

He says the outcomes from COP29 must reflect the urgency of the situation and address the deficiencies identified in the stock take.

Ro Filipe identified three key focus areas for the upcoming negotiations which are mitigation, finance, and adaptation.

He calls for unwavering commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels and emphasized that any regression on this front would be detrimental.



[Photo: Supplied]

On finance, Ro Filipe highlights the need for structural reforms to ensure that climate funding adequately addresses the specific challenges faced by Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries.

Ro Filipe also urged for robust adaptation strategies tailored to the unique vulnerabilities of SIDS, calling for clear indicators that facilitate increased resource flow for adaptation investments.

Global Green Growth Week is a global flagship event of GGGI and provides a platform for GGGI’s members and partners to share their successes and challenges regarding the green growth agenda.

The Minister also engaged in bilateral meetings with Council Chair Ban Ki Moon.