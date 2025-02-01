RFMF to only assist in high threat raids

The Fiji Police will only seek assistance from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, if the intelligence will point to potential security threat where its officer will need protection during drug raids.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says the two institutions have been working together in the execution of major drug operations where they saw an imminent threat to officers.

His comments come after Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua stated that the military will only provide a supportive role, as the police will continue with its lead role in tackling the drug crisis

Raikaci says they appreciate the reassurance by Tikoduadua of the RFMF’s readiness to assist upon the request of the Force.

Raikaci says the arrangements have effectively achieved the intent of major drug operations resulting in seizures and arrests.

He stresses that at present this working arrangement has worked out well, based on mutual trust and respect and in accordance with the law.

“We have a good working relationship with the military in regards to war on drugs. We are working so closely with the military, and the military is supporting us in our frontline war against drugs.”



Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci [File Photo]

Addressing the issue of arming police officers, Raikaci says the Force is currently assessing security risks and trends before making any decision.

“But for what we have said, like the police to be armed, I think we need to have our risk assessment too. So after a risk assessment, a good consultation, and then we will be definitely making a decision on that, whether to arm or not to arm police officers.”

Raikaci adds that the Force is also looking at strengthening proactive measures rather than just focusing on reactiveness, as this is the way forward.

He says while the arrests are made, it is important to look at the root causes and answer the why part of the equation.

The Acting Deputy COMPOL He is calling on non-government organizations and communities to work with Police and stakeholders in addressing the rise in drug related activities and find practical solutions that will protect our young generation from the temptation of drugs.

He says by focusing on reducing demand, authorities believe they can effectively curtail supply, making proactive intervention a critical strategy moving forward.