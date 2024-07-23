RFMF strengthens anti-drug policies for Fiji-based personnel

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is intensifying its commitment to anti-drug policies, according to Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

Emphasizing the importance of these measures, Major General Kalouniwai stated that the RFMF is actively reviewing and strengthening its policies to address the issue of drug exposure among its personnel.

Kalouniwai highlighted the need for robust policies to mitigate drug use within the military.

Previously, the RFMF was particularly concerned about troops overseas, where there was significant exposure to drugs. However, the situation has changed, and now the focus is on maintaining strict anti-drug policies within Fiji.

“We have tried as much as we can to re-look at our policies, review them, and see how we can actually strengthen that particular drug issue.”

The RFMF is committed to ensuring that its personnel adhere to a strict no-drug policy, both within Fiji and when deployed abroad.

The ongoing review of policies reflects the RFMF’s dedication to maintaining a drug-free military environment and protecting the health and well-being of its members.