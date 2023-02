[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces traditionally welcomed one of its own, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua at the Queen Elizabeth barrack.

Tikoduadua advised the RFMF on its mandate of safeguarding the security, defence and well-being of Fiji.

Tikoduadua served in the RFMF, rising to the rank of colonel before advancing his political career.