Renewed focus on tabua movement

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has reaffirmed its commitment to regulating the international trade of tabua, ensuring compliance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa says that existing procedures for approving tabua movement remain in effect, with a renewed focus on public awareness and adherence to these regulations.

The ministry says the process and the requirements have always been there.

“Only this time we are strengthening that process so that members of the public are made aware of this. That is also the reason why we issued that press release that was public on our Facebook page, just to create awareness on the process.”

Tagicakirewa says that adherence to the process is essential to ensure compliance with international regulations, preventing any potential breaches WHERE Fiji can be penalized by the global body.

Matacaucau Villager, Sakiusa Matetuka says there is a big cultural and traditional significance of tabua, expressing approval of the government’s measures.

“It is our wealth, and the ministry is right in controlling its exploitation. I agree with the ministry in putting control measures in place to safeguard our wealth.”

Tabua holds immense cultural value in Fiji, serving as a traditional symbol of respect and wealth. The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs’ commitment to regulating its movement is a step towards preserving Fiji’s heritage while complying with global conservation efforts.