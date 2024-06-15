Removing Tabuya would constitute double jeopardy

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with Lynda Tabuya

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka clarified that removing Lynda Tabuya from her role as Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection would result in double jeopardy.

This comment comes in response to questions regarding the lack of further government action after the party decided to remove Tabuya from her position as Deputy Party Leader.

When asked if he signed the letter that led to Tabuya’s removal from the party position, Rabuka explained the situation and the rationale behind not taking additional action.

“There were two charges brought before the People’s Alliance Management Committee, which were addressed there. The Management Committee and the People’s Executive Committee decided to penalize her for that misdemeanor or whatever the allegation was. If I had removed her from Cabinet, it would have constituted double jeopardy—a term that legal professionals understand to mean being punished twice for one offense,”

The Prime Minister also clarified he is unaware of any other allegations similar in nature to those investigated by the People’s Alliance.

He noted that he would only take action if a formal report is made to him.