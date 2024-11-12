Relocation is not an option for Tuvalu

Relocation is not an immediate option nor a solution for the people of Tuvalu, as the past and current governments are committed to discouraging people and communities from leaving the island.

This has been highlighted by the Tuvalu Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Maina Talia, during a panel discussion hosted by the Global Centre for Climate Mobility at the COP 29 Climate Mobility pavilion.

He says that the focus on COP 29 Finance for a Greener World, does not lessen the daily struggle for survival for the people of Tuvalu.

Article continues after advertisement



Tuvalu Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Maina Talia

A genuine and collective agreement needs to be achieved and fulfilled in the next few days at COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He says that Pacific island countries’ attachment to the land is very important, which the Western countries don’t and will never understand.

“I think we don’t need more work to do on climate finance. It’s just a matter of keeping them accountable and allowing them to pay. And we’re not talking about billions now. We’re talking about trillions to respond to the impact that we are facing day by day.”

However, the island home of Tuvalu, with about 10,000 people, continues to struggle for survival due to the brutal impact of climate change and sea level rise.

This does not only affect their ancestral land but also the culture and heritage, values, food security, water, and the nation’s economy.

“For Tuvalu, either blue economy or green finance, or whatever colour we want to put, for us in Tuvalu, it’s not about the colour. It’s about the very survival of our people, the struggle that our people are going through day by day because of climate change-related sea level rise.”

Maina adds that this pushes small island developing states in the Pacific region to continue to stand in keeping larger nation emitters accountable to pay up their dues.

“So we are doing whatever is possible for us to do to keep our people at home and just to respond to their needs. I think that is very important for us. But we are not encouraging our communities to relocate. And I believe that is the same message to all of the Pacific countries. Our attachment to the land is very important. The Vanua and the Fanua”

He says that the fight will continue during and after COP, as climate mobility is not an easy task for the Pacific island nation.