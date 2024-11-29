Record breaking Moana 2 is now here, charities take kids to watch

Moana 2 the blockbuster sequel which smashed box office records by earning $57.5 million since its opening, is now screening in cinemas across Fiji.

The animated movie is pushing the excitement factor through the roof, marking a highly anticipated return after the first offering was showcased on the big screen eight years ago.

The sequel not only brings a sense of joy and nostalgia to children but also offers a fresh adventure that resonates deeply with audiences of all ages, especially as the festive season approaches.

In Raiwaqa, Methodist Church cell group leader, Fesktoa Kostatino, spoke with FBC News about their efforts to take 90 orphaned children to watch the flick.

Last month, the group came together for a charity event and raised funds to sponsor 49 children from Saint Christopher’s Home and 40 children from Dilkusha Home to watch Moana 2.

The initiative is part of an ongoing effort by faith-based groups, carried out every month to help children.

Additionally, the groups also assisted elderly people in the Raiwaqa community.

The movie holds particular significance for the Pacific Islander communities, offering a rich portrayal of their culture, myths, and traditions.

For both young and old, Moana 2 is a celebration of Pacific heritage, identity, and connection to the ocean – a powerful symbol in the region’s history.

It gives children a sense of pride and belonging, reinforcing their connection to their roots.