Rain to persist throughout weekend

The trough of low pressure currently affecting the southern and eastern parts of the country is expected to bring persistent rain over the weekend, with a possibility of continuing into the next week.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over the southern and eastern parts of the group.

It says heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are anticipated over Navua, Suva-Nausori, Interior Ra, Serua-Namosi, Tailevu-Naitasiri, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, as well as the Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Occasional showers, with risks of afternoon or evening thunderstorms and heavy falls, are expected in Ra-Rakiraki, southern Bua, and Cakaudrove province.

The rest of the country can expect partly cloudy skies with localized afternoon or evening thunderstorms that could bring heavy downpours.

It says localized heavy rainfall poses a significant risk of flash flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The National Disaster Management Office is also urging Fijians to remain cautious.

They are also urging Fijians to refrain from crossing or swimming in flooded rivers, streams, drains, roads and walkways where water is above knee level.

The NDMO says this is crucial to ensure safety and minimize the risk of life threatening situations not only for the public but for the first responders as well.