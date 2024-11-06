Radrodro eyes more education collaboration with UAE

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro (right) acknowledges His Excellency, Omar Shehaden. [Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro is optimistic about future collaboration with the United Arab Emirates to improve Fiji’s education system.

During a meeting with United Arab Emirates Envoy to the Pacific Omar Shehadeh, Radrodro expressed gratitude for the construction of three schools in the country by the UAE.

These schools are Ratu Simione Matanitobua College, Muaira Methodist College, and Sigatoka Methodist College, and Radrodro says such development is more than a contribution to infrastructure as it is a powerful investment in the future of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

During the meeting, deliberations focused on the bilateral relationship between Fiji and the UAE towards the education sector in terms of education programs inclusive of early childhood education, technical and vocational education training, and teacher training.