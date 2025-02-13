Radio a lifeline for climate action: Seruiratu

[ FilePhoto ]

Radio continues to be a lifeline for many Fijians, particularly in rural and maritime communities where internet access is limited.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says radio serves as a bridge between scientific knowledge and local action, ensuring that climate information reaches those who need it most.

He joined the global community in celebrating World Radio Day 2025 under the theme, “Radio and Climate Change: A Powerful Tool for Climate Action.”

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu recognizes the indispensable role of radio as a medium for informing, educating, and mobilizing communities, especially in the face of climate change.

He says that in a time when climate-related disasters threaten livelihoods, radio remains a critical tool for early warnings, disaster preparedness, and spreading awareness of sustainable practices.

He further emphasizes the need for investment in radio broadcasting infrastructure to enhance climate resilience.

Seruiratu states that as Fiji confronts the realities of rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and environmental degradation, it is important to strengthen our communication networks to equip people with timely and reliable information.

The Opposition Leader calls on policymakers, media stakeholders, and community leaders to leverage radio as a driver of climate action, fostering dialogue on adaptation strategies and promoting sustainable solutions for future generations.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link