Rabuka stresses family role in tackling drug abuse

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says family involvement is a proactive way to tackle the drug crisis in Fiji.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Domonivanua” programme, Rabuka highlighted that while the government and law enforcement agencies are taking action, the responsibility to address and eradicate drug abuse also lies within the family unit.

Rabuka says the new Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalarua will look into strengthening efforts to tackle the drug problem head-on.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the government cannot afford to wait until children are affected by drug abuse to take action.

“We need to be proactive in this issue, not only addressing it after the damage is done. The government’s efforts will only be successful if we start with the families, as they play a critical role in preventing drug abuse.”

As part of the government’s strategy, Rabuka announced that four new police vessels will be used to monitor maritime islands.

The vessels will assist the officers in combating the drug trade and improving law enforcement’s ability to monitor and control illegal activities in these areas.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of collaboration with international law enforcement agencies, including INTERPOL and specialized drug enforcement organizations, to track and intercept drug trafficking in the region.