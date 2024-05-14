Rabuka meeting UK’s foreign secretary

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and the United Kingdom will continue to build on their shared vision for stability, cooperation and prosperity.

This was highlighted by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while meeting with the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Lord David Cameron in London.

Rabuka says cooperation on climate change, ocean conservation and trade is active between the two nations.

Additionally, the PM says that the strong people-to-people ties are manifested in education, sports and employment.

Discussions also focused briefly on the Sustainable Development Agenda and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa this October.

Rabuka highlights that Fiji will continue to stand up for the international system in the Indo-Pacific region.

He says Fiji’s largest security threat lies in the prospect of a region which is driven by division, insecurity and instability therefore, contributing to a stable region is the country’s highest strategic priority.