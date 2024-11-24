Qoma villagers face marketing access challenges

For the people of Qoma village in Tailevu, marketing their fish produce remains a persistent challenge that affects their livelihoods.

74-year-old fisherman Sailasa Naisele shared the difficulties faced by the community, especially in securing a consistent market for their catch.

Naisele says they rely on fishing for daily income.

He says the village’s remote location also presents significant barriers.

“Most of us depend on the returns from our fishing to support daily needs and school expenses. Given our geographical location, it takes us hours to travel to Korovou town to sell our produce, highlighting the strain this places on the villagers, particularly in terms of time and transportation costs.”

Naisele further explains that weather conditions, especially strong winds, complicate their fishing activities.