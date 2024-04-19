News

Qereqeretabua acknowledges Japan’s ongoing support

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 19, 2024 9:50 am

Special Envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Masahiro Komura and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, has acknowledged Japan’s ongoing support for Fiji and thanked Special Envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Masahiro Komura, for his timely visit.

The first such visit from the Special Envoy demonstrates Japan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and cooperation.

Qereqeretabua says the visit is an opportunity to further deepen collaboration between Fiji and Japan ahead of the upcoming PALM10 Leaders Meeting scheduled from July 16–18, 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

The Assistant Minister welcomed Japan’s recently established Official Security Assistance program, which enables equipment upgrades to enhance Fiji’s maritime security and law enforcement capabilities.

She adds that Fiji is part of the first batch of countries to receive OSA assistance, with Japan currently working on expediting the project to provide patrol boats and other related maritime equipment to Fiji.

In addition, the Assistant Minister thanked JICA volunteers for their contributions and JICA-led initiatives such as scholarships offered to Fijians and projects aimed at improving the livelihood of communities in Fiji.

Through its renewed framework for development cooperation, Japan aims to strengthen engagements with Fiji in areas of climate change and disaster risk management, nation-building efforts, economic and business relations, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges.

Fiji government gets behind Drua matches

Police record increase in overall crime

18 percent of students yet to redeem bus cards

Qereqeretabua acknowledges Japan’s ongoing support

Two men charged with murder to front court

Calls for action to address social challenges

Teachers granted early leave for Drua games

Advisory Committee to address transportation challenges

Calls for FCCC to strengthen its role in energy sector

Ministry to decide on Namosi Joint Venture soon

Ministry to provide internship for MIT students

Louis Vuitton holds 'Voyager' fashion show in Shanghai

Croatia ruling party races to form coalition after election win

Fiji 7s beat Japan in friendly

At UN, Iran warns Israel against further military action

Lawyers select 12 jurors to serve in Trump hush-money case

Solomon Islands election count underway, China critic Suidani regains seat

Cuba toasts the rum cocktail at Havana Club international competition

Papua New Guinea leader says China, Australia visits show 'robust' ties with major powers

Drua expecting completely different Hurricanes side

Byrne hints on Flying Fijians squad

E-ticketing system for Fiji Finals

X-Man cometh again as Storm sneak past Roosters

Sreeshankar's Paris dreams end due to knee injury

Dubai faces massive clean up

Investments vital to retain FSC staff

FA Cup replays to be scrapped from 2024-25 season

Church reconciles with family over Vatuvonu 1969 murder case

Rosie Holidays launches first ever electric vehicle fleet

Minister details appointment of special administrators

NFA signs MOU

Cottage industry builds workshop

Indonesian volcano eruption forces evacuations, airport closure

Taylor Swift could become an even bigger deal

‘The Sympathizer’ follows Robert Downey Jr.

Drua sides fuelled by home crowd

FCCC to conduct market inquiry

We have ample time says Byrne

Kevin Costner breaks silence about ‘Yellowstone’ final season

FCCC scrutinizes Fiji Finals ticket prices

Man in hospital after falling from a roof

Surge in online scams

Recruitment criteria for special administrators outlined

IWA President’s claims disputed by Health Minister

Calls for action against street harassment

Returned soldiers commemorate Grapes of Wrath

Anti-doping bill to be tabled later this year

Georgia presses on with 'foreign agents' bill opposed by EU

Emigration sparks demand for expat workers

‘Fallout’ surfaces as a series

James to headline another US 'Dream Team' in Paris

Minister reveals legislation to diversify business funding

Coco Gauff downs another American in Stuttgart

Mining operations sustains communities: Vosarogo

Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno’s estate

Israel will defend itself, Netanyahu says

‘Civil War’ delivers visceral thrills but stays muddled in its political message

Russian villagers build homemade dam to keep out floods

Swift's Potential Post-'The Tortured Poets Department

AG calls for upgrading local rugby coaching standards

Thousands of dollars recovered in unpaid wages

Man dies in Labasa accident

Slight increase in Fiji Finals grandstand ticket prices

Drua women ready for thriller match

Department confronts increase in passport applications

Minister expresses concern over skills exodus

‘Franklin’ can’t quite catch lightning

New initiative to enhance efficiency

Seventeen killed in Ukraine's Chernihiv

LTA warns against reckless driving and illegal racing

Tsunami alert after Ruang volcano erupts, thousands told to evacuate

'Rebel Moon' sequel offers more action, backstory of warriors

UN Security Council to vote Friday on Palestinian UN membership

No regrets for Man City boss Guardiola after shootout loss to Real Madrid

Couple arrested in Nabua methamphetamine raid

Two people found dead in paddock in Waitākere, West Auckland

Central Board of Health targets hygiene violations

Kamikamica stresses the need cybersecurity fortification

Sweden passes law to make it easier to change legal gender

Designer Berluti reveals opening ceremony tuxedo for French athletes

Fiji Airways expands its footprint in North America

Health Minister advocates for collaborative strategy

President welcomes USG Fatima

Vintage Alfa Romeo cars go on sale at auction in France

Solomon Islanders vote in election that could shape ties with China

Solomon Islands waits for election results in vote watched by China, US

Netanyahu: Israel to defend amid Western calls

Finance Minister unveils charter flight assessment process

Fiji unable to reach desired outcome at WTO

Balancing development and economic growth is vital: Vosarogo

Maintain composure and focus: Sorovaki

Kimmich heads Bayern Munich past Arsenal and into semi-finals

Ministry to review SOP on rural housing assistance

We still have a lot to learn in defence: Kolinisau

Rakavosa appointed as Netball Sports Development Coordinator

E-commerce strategy to boost digital trade

Trials to begin for U-16 football squad

Investments in fibreglass boats ease transport challenges

Perenara up for Drua challenge at home

Nadal's Barcelona return ended by De Minaur

Ocean governance discussed at Roundtable

Brasher expects top women's London Marathon

Farmers harvest first yield

FNU announces relocation of law department

Olivia Rodrigo performs with No Doubt during group’s Coachella reunion set

US defense chief speaks with Chinese counterpart

Solomon Islands votes in election watched by China, US for regional security impact

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt perform ‘Barbenheimer’ duet

Prasad assures charter services payment recovery

Nasilasila returns, Rabitu at 10

Geopolitical rivalry affecting climate action: PM

Tawake named on bench for Drua Women semi

Henry Cavill and girlfriend ‘excited’ to welcome first baby

Myanmar's ex-leader Suu Kyi moved to house arrest

Gavoka stands firm

French Embassy honours Roden

Australia have trust in France over Paris Games security

Tabuya pushes for women’s health autonomy

Hundreds celebrate Ram Naumi across the country

Hall of Fame skipper Whitey Herzog dies at 92

Nainiu overcomes hardships to achieve degree

Courtney Love thinks Taylor Swift is ‘not important’

Croatia votes in popularity test for the long-ruling HDZ

Assange extradition moves closer

UN’s Under Secretary-General in the country

Hannah Waddingham rebukes photographer over ‘show’ leg request

Theresa Nist speaks out on ‘Golden Bachelor’ divorce

Blinken to raise China's support for Russia's defense industrial base during visit

Police seize drugs at Narain Jetty

It is about a good start says coach Byrne

Minister stresses need for improved detection and prosecution

Call made to pack the venue

Lautoka residents left waiting

Football curriculum for Yasawas

Team Fiji remains hopeful

Two men charged for alleged robbery and burglary

Fonda’s advice to people depressed about the future

Police seek public assistance in locating Canarakiraki

Mbappe says winning Champions League a matter of pride

PRB announces rent-to-own scheme amidst housing challenges

Dodgers great Carl Erskine dies at 97

REALB agents complying with FIU act

Team Canada goes for cool factor in Paris Games kit

Trump's criminal hush money trial has its first six jurors

ICAO critical for developing nations: Gavoka

‘Under the Bridge’ navigates the familiar true-crime waters

Spire collapses as historic Borsen engulfed in flames

Katy Perry jokes about ‘American Idol’ wardrobe glitch

Tawake rejoins Fijian Drua

UN committee unable to agree on Palestinian bid for full membership

Elderly man to front court over alleged fraud

Pay rise for Nasinu Town Council workers

Drua backs Bryne as FF coach

Radrodro acknowledges his appointment

US to query Israel about 6-year-old's killing in Gaza

Dior looks to Marlene Dietrich in New York fall show

Mbappe scores twice as PSG beat 10-man Barca to reach semi-finals

Dortmund down Atletico Madrid in thriller to make semi-finals

TLTB clarifies allegations made by a landowner in Bua

Sydney Bishop, beloved TikTok Star, stabbed

Israeli war cabinet meets again on Iran attack response

Report recommends transfer of iTaukei Trust Fund to GCC

Nabavatu village relocation project progressing well

Australia says Assyrian church stabbing was terrorist act

Hurricanes will be an exciting challenge for us: Byrne

Women’s economic empowerment is vital: Tabuya

Valuable lessons through experience for Silktails

DPM Prasad extends wishes on Ram Naumi

Taylor excited for Oceania Championships

Minister updates parliament on cane access roads

Nadal's winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff

Hindus celebrate Ram Naumi

Real Madrid focused on present, not past losses: Ancelotti

FijiFirst Leader stresses values of faith and devotion

PRF commends government support

Muria calls for stakeholder collaboration

Drua to ensure all games are inclusive and family friendly

PM updates parliament on MOU with Australia

Drua wary of Canes brutal scrummaging

Fourth body found weeks after Baltimore bridge collapse

New Zealand's Stuff Group to produce news programme after Warner Bros Discovery closes newsroom

Byrne is new Flying Fijians coach

Diabetes cases surge, necessitating action

COC sets course with new standard operating procedures

PM backs inclusion of resource owners in carbon policy

Junior elite swimmers to get baptism of fire

Sugar ministry committed to assist farmers

Labasa landowners look to business partnerships

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed: Rust armourer sentenced to 18 months for Halyna Hutchins' death

New auto gas station opens in Nakasi

Iraqi leader calls for restraint in Middle East during Washington visit

Water supply disruptions expected in greater Nasinu area

Alcaraz uncertain about Madrid title defence due to arm injury

No illegal gravel extraction says Vosarogo

Kiribati court rules suspended Australian judge cannot be deported

Will Smith surprises Coachella with ‘Men in Black’ performance

Drew Carey explains why he helped striking writers

Trump trial: Dozens of jurors rejected as they say they cannot be impartial

Bye week helps Fijian Drua

Constitutional officer’s remuneration to be reviewed