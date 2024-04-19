Qereqeretabua acknowledges Japan’s ongoing support

Special Envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Masahiro Komura and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, has acknowledged Japan’s ongoing support for Fiji and thanked Special Envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Masahiro Komura, for his timely visit.

The first such visit from the Special Envoy demonstrates Japan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and cooperation.

Qereqeretabua says the visit is an opportunity to further deepen collaboration between Fiji and Japan ahead of the upcoming PALM10 Leaders Meeting scheduled from July 16–18, 2024.

The Assistant Minister welcomed Japan’s recently established Official Security Assistance program, which enables equipment upgrades to enhance Fiji’s maritime security and law enforcement capabilities.

She adds that Fiji is part of the first batch of countries to receive OSA assistance, with Japan currently working on expediting the project to provide patrol boats and other related maritime equipment to Fiji.

In addition, the Assistant Minister thanked JICA volunteers for their contributions and JICA-led initiatives such as scholarships offered to Fijians and projects aimed at improving the livelihood of communities in Fiji.

Through its renewed framework for development cooperation, Japan aims to strengthen engagements with Fiji in areas of climate change and disaster risk management, nation-building efforts, economic and business relations, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges.