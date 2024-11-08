Public insights key to improving local services

One of the challenges the ministry is facing is the migration of people from rural communities to urban centers in search of better opportunities.

Minister for Local Government and Housing, Maciu Nalumisa, says that the 2024 municipal consultation was a success, as the ministry was able to engage with the public and gain valuable insights into their needs.

He adds that the consultation is a vital part of their commitment to improving municipal services and enhancing the quality of life for all Fijians.

Nalumisa says that after reviewing the results of the consultation, the government will proceed with conducting the local government elections.

“So, we’re trying to ensure that we don’t overlook what needs to be done. Once we confirm all the dates and preparations, these people will be ready.”

To address this issue, Nalumisa says the ministry is focusing on creating strategies to support and encourage growth in these communities, as part of their broader development initiatives.