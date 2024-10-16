PSV drivers warned against offensive language use

The Land Transport Authority is warning all Public Service Vehicle drivers to strictly prohibit from using offensive language, including swearing or making remarks that are personal, sexual, or racist in nature.

The reminder comes in response to recent incidents and concerns from the public regarding the conduct and compliance of some PSV drivers.

LTA chief executive Irimaia Rokosawa says these incidents highlight the need for greater awareness and strict adherence to the PSV code of conduct.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokosawa says PSV drivers undergo specific training on the code during the Defensive Driving Course, which includes guidelines on treating commuters, other road users, and the public with respect and dignity.

He acknowledges public concerns regarding inappropriate behaviour by PSV drivers, assuring that these are taken seriously, and penalties will be enforced for any breaches of the PSV Drivers Code of Conduct.

Rokosawa is also discouraging PSV drivers, particularly taxi drivers, from selecting preferred passengers and denying services for short-run.

He adds denying services for short-run requests not only goes against the principles of public service but also violates the legal obligations for PSV license holders.