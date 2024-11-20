PSC leaders meet to chart way forward

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada says to meet the challenges of the future and make the most of the opportunities, there is a need for strong and resilient public service systems.

Speaking at the Pacific Public Service Leaders Conference in Samoa, Rokovada stresses that the conference provides an opportunity to learn from each other by highlighting success stories of Pacific-driven solutions.

Rokovada and Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand are among 80 Public Service Commission Leaders and Senior Government Officials from 16 Pacific Island countries taking part in the four-day conference.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokovada says the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific clearly articulates the vision of Pacific Leaders and the region for a resilient, safe, inclusive Blue Pacific Continent.

He stresses that this will not be possible if they do not strengthen public services to be more trusted by citizens, adaptable, results-driven, gender inclusive and people-centered.

The Commissioners Fono is a Pacific-led platform for exchanging ideas and sharing public service insights, was designed to foster collaboration on regional needs and develop cooperative solutions rooted in Pacific expertise.

The week will feature wide-ranging panel discussions, covering topics such as workforce sustainability, ethics, public service reforms, and building resilience through remuneration and rewards.