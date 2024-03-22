Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has addressed concerns regarding extended waiting times in public health centres and hospitals acknowledging the chronic nature of the issue.

Speaking on the issue, he outlined the existing protocol prioritizing emergency cases over non-emergencies, a measure implemented due to limited space within healthcare facilities like the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) in Suva.

Despite efforts to decentralize services to facilities within the Suva-Nausori corridor aimed at alleviating pressure on CWMH, the expected relief hasn’t materialized.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think that should have been done first before we try to decentralize but now we are working our way back improving areas so in that way we can take the load off CWM. CWM is a limited space.”

In response, Dr Atonio says the focus has shifted towards enhancing capacity at facilities like Makoi and Wainibokasi.

However, he also notes spatial constraints as a limiting factor preventing the addition of more beds.

The Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the issue by bolstering facilities within the Suva-Nausori corridor with support from partnerships such as the one with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

Dr Atonio adds that this joint effort aims to improve infrastructure and services enhancing patient care and reducing waiting times.