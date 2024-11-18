Proposed airport runway extension will drive Taveuni tourism

The government has a vision to transform development on Taveuni Island, primarily focusing on projects that will boost tourism.

During his recent visit to the island, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica discussed the proposed extension of Taveuni’s Matei airstrip runway—an upgrade that could make it possible for larger ATR aircraft to operate between Nadi and Taveuni.

Currently, Fiji Link indicates that 42-seater planes land at the Matei airstrip, though Kamikamica has hopes for 72-seater aircraft in the future.

He says increased flight capacity will elevate the visitor experience and unlock further tourism opportunities on the island.

Beyond air travel, Kamikamica highlighted efforts to enhance Taveuni’s energy infrastructure.

Working with officials to explore increased hydropower capacity on the island, he stressed that additional renewable energy would provide a strong foundation for expansion, including potential hotel developments.



Reflecting on the government’s collaborative approach, Kamikamica stressed the importance of private-sector partnerships.

With 18 months remaining before the next election, Kamikamica committed to continued efforts toward infrastructure improvements and fostering tourism growth on Taveuni.