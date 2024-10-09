Project Voyager boosts village economy

Project Voyager is dedicating $3,000 to strengthen community bonds by supporting local families hosting visiting groups.

Each host family will receive $100 to create a shared group fund, promoting collaboration and collective experiences among the visitors.

Sole Founder Semi Tukana highlighted the project aims to foster connections and cultural exchange during its soft launch.

With an estimated 20 to 30 families participating, the funding supports the initiative’s goal of boosting local engagement.

Visitors will use their group funds for purchases at local stores, canteens and water taxis, benefiting the village economy.