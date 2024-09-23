Program to focus on airports and roads

The NaVualiku Tourism Program, led by the Ministry of Tourism will involve three major projects costing an estimated $136 million.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism Salaseini Daunabuna says that phase one started in June last year and will run until June 2029.

The program includes key infrastructure developments in collaboration with Fiji Airports Limited and the Fiji Roads Authority, focusing on airports and roads.

“Under that component, building resilient tourism infrastructure, the financing envelope is 40.05 million USD. And under that component, we will be looking to improve connectivity investments, particularly in terms of domestic airport upgrades for Labasa and Savusavu Airport, improving resilient essential service investments, for example, wastewater management and waste management in particular, and cityscape improvement for both Savusavu and Labasa.”

Tubuna adds that the phases will address MSME recovery, natural resource management and biodiversity conservation.

The Ministry has also opened a new office in Savusavu to provide information on the NaVualiku Tourism Program as work progresses.