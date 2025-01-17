Private sector inclusion a must for Labasa

The current infrastructure development projects in Labasa town is expected to transform the landscape of business operations as a whole.

This is according to Labasa business operator Amelia Simmons, who says that more employment opportunities, along with a variety of shopping experiences and services, will be available.

She believes small businesses will thrive due to the current investment support from businesses and stakeholders, which will have a significant impact on the local economy.

However, Simmons suggests that more could be achieved if the government works closely with the private sector.

“Because the private sector, in Labasa in particular, is the one that’s driving the economy. Recently they had the Ministry of Employment, the new legislation. I think it’s also very important that the private sector has more of a voice, contributing to the final preparation for those documents in order to change that legislation.”

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi adds that municipal councils are continuing to collaborate with business stakeholders to improve services in the northern business landscape.

“We are working hard collaborating with other stakeholders, so this week we will probably be having a meeting with business stakeholders in terms of our service delivery and how best we can improve for the betterment of the people of the North.”

Meanwhile, some of these infrastructure development projects are expected to be completed this year, while others are projected to be finished by next year.