President to attend summit in Switzerland

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will attend the first ever Summit on Peace in Ukraine later this week in Switzerland.

Fiji was invited to be part of the Summit by the President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd as Switzerland has a long tradition of promoting dialogue and Fiji’s participation and contribution to the peace discussions will be crucial to achieving its goals.

The Summit which will be held from Saturday will build on the discussions that have taken place in recent months notably the Ukrainian peace formula and other peace proposals based on the United Nations Charter and key principles of international law.

Article continues after advertisement

The Summit aims to provide a platform for dialogue on ways towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN charter, to promote a common understanding of a possible framework to reach this goal and to jointly define a roadmap on how to involve both parties in a future peace process.

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo will serve as the President while during the absence of Katonivere.