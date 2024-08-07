President Murmu visits Nadi temple

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

India is reinforcing its commitment to the Act East Policy, a strategic initiative announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

This was during the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.

The policy encompasses India’s intent to enhance economic and strategic ties with the countries of Southeast Asia and the Pacific region.

This morning, India’s President Droupadi Murmu visited the historic Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi, where she was honored with a traditional puja ceremony.

The visit symbolizes the deep cultural and historical connections between India and Fiji, as well as the ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties.

President Murmu was warmly received by a delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics, Professor Biman Prasad.

Also in attendance were India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Shri Karthigeyan and Fiji’s High Commissioner to the Republic of India Jagannath Sami.

