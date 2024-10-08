PRB completes housing project

The Lagilagi housing estate project, previously under the People’s Community Network Charitable Trust has now been completed by the Public Rental Board.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba says that they established strict timelines to ensure that the long stalled projects to be completed by the last quarter of this year.

Earlier this year, the Cabinet had endorsed PRB’s involvement in completing the 36 flats.

Naleba expresses satisfaction that the project has been completed in the designated time frame.

The People’s Community Network Charitable Trust had received $12.7 million for the project from the government, but the construction fell short of expectations.

The ambitious project, envisioned almost over ten years ago, intended to provide low-cost housing units to Jittu Estate residents living in informal settlements.

“We had a timeline to complete the building that was before the end of September so right now there are, the total number of flats are 36 so yes we have as i have said that we have completed the homes”

Naleba says that with the establishment of the new flats at Lagilagi Housing, other opportunities for their tenants have also been created such as Small and Medium Enterprises.

He adds that through the completion of the pending 36 flats they have been able to provide employment for those that had been unemployed from Lagilagi, and in Jittu and also the wider Nasinu community.

PRB now has a total of 154 flats under its management. The newly completed flats will provide low-cost housing units to an additional 36 families.