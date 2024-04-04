Prasad visits FRCS offices in the West

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad [2nd from left] during his visit [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad visited the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service offices in Nadi and Lautoka, the Nadi International Airport, and the Lautoka Wharf today.

He was accompanied by FRCS’s new chief executive, Udit Singh.

The visit aimed to address pressing issues concerning border control, tax compliance, staff challenges, and fostering a positive relationship with taxpayers.

Discussions also revolved around combating Fiji’s significant drug problem through strengthened border control measures.

Prasad stressed the importance of curbing this growing concern, stating that effective border control mechanisms are essential.

He also reiterated the importance of tax compliance.

Prasad emphasized that income generation is vital in sustaining government services and ensuring uninterrupted progress within our society.

Acknowledging the Coalition Government’s focus remains on fiscal consolidation and reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio, Prasad emphasized the ongoing importance of revenue collection.

During the visit, FRCS staff had the opportunity to voice their concerns directly to the Deputy Prime Minister.

In response, Prasad affirmed that staff wellbeing remains paramount.