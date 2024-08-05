Prasad highlights key provisions for Fijians in budget

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the 2024-25 National Budget addresses a number of fundamental problems faced by Fijians.

Prasad says that a decisive approach was taken in formulating the budget, which came into effect on August 1st.

He adds that the budget includes provisions for several critical sectors.

“Whether you talk about water supply, whether you talk about people’s salaries and wages, whether you talk about, you know, social welfare increases, direct support to farmers, increase in prices, these are all part of the 2024-2025 budget.”



Prasad further explains that to cushion the effects of the rising cost of living – affecting not only Fiji but other countries as well – the government has focused on the income of people.

“We’ve not only increased the civil service salaries, we’ve increased the minimum wage to $4.50, effective August 1st, effective 1st of April it will be $5. You know, subsidies for farmers, the highest sugarcane price ever. Rice farmers are getting a much bigger price.”

Prasad also says that some politicians and individuals are spreading misinformation that the budget does not address the problems affecting Fijians.