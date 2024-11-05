Prasad clarifies misinformation about COP costs

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad addressed criticisms from Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube regarding the composition and expenses of the government delegation.

Prasad highlighted the significance of accurately representing Fiji’s involvement in the climate conference.

Prasad stated that nearly 91 percent of the total cost of the delegation, which amounts to approximately $1.2 million, has been funded externally.

He added that the total cost of the government delegation attending COP29 is approximately $1.2 million, with $960,065 coming from external funding.

He further emphasized that $238,739.77 is funded by the government, which includes three Opposition Members of Parliament and two delegates from the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and the Sugar Industry.

“A quick check on the UNFCCC website would have shown that when Fiji held the COP presidency in 2017, there were 75 delegates, with the total number, including party overflow, reaching approximately 307. Last year, COP28 had 67delegates,” he stated, refuting Narube’s claim that this year’s delegation was the largest in history.”

He addressed inaccuracies in Savenaca Narube’s claims about per diem costs and negotiator experience.

“PS Michael has been a COP negotiator since 2015, and I have participated in numerous negotiations over the years not only in my political capacity but also as a professor and advisor to regional and international organizations, including WTO negotiations. It’s essential for leaders to verify their facts before spreading misleading information to the public.”

Prasad says that as Fiji and Pacific nations faces significant climate challenges, COP29 is a crucial platform for securing financial commitments and advocating for strong international action to uphold the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold established by the Paris Agreement.

He adds that active engagement in climate diplomacy is essential for building strategic partnerships and obtaining long-term support for climate resilience.

Prasad says that Fiji’s delegation aims to work closely with other SIDS and Least Developed Countries to push for stronger commitments from major emitting nations and ensure that climate finance corresponds to the scale of the challenge.