Prasad calls for clearer climate finance targets at V20 Dialogue

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad at the V20 Ministerial Dialogue [Source: Ministry of Finance/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has urged global leaders to be more specific about what is needed to address the climate finance crisis.

Speaking at the V20 Ministerial Dialogue, held alongside the 2024 World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings, he stressed the urgent need for better financing for climate adaptation, especially for vulnerable countries.

While supporting the call for changes to the international financial system, Professor Prasad challenged ministers to clearly outline what is required from each institution and how they can work together to maximize their impact.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasized the importance of partnership between financial institutions to deliver effective solutions.

He also pointed to the ongoing global debate around the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance, calling for an ambitious, evidence-based, and fair approach that addresses the needs of the most vulnerable countries.

The dialogue included speakers such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who also discussed ways to support climate-vulnerable nations. Professor Prasad’s call for clear actions and stronger partnerships reflects Fiji’s leadership in global climate efforts.