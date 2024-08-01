Prasad and McAllister discuss enhanced Fiji-EU relations

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad received a courtesy call from Member of European Parliament and Chair of its Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister.

The event provided an opportunity for both parties to deliberate on the prospects for strengthened relations.

Professor Prasad acknowledged the ongoing cooperation and shared commitment between the two counterparts on important issues, such as the need for adaptation and climate financing.

He thanked McAllister for the discussions and combined efforts undertaken to strengthen Fiji relations with the European Union at both bilateral and regional level.

Professor Prasad also expressed anticipation for future collaboration in the areas of renewable energy, nature-based solutions, and heavy infrastructure, with a focus on integrating climate change considerations, as well as trade and investments.